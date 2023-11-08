Ukraine struck the command center of the Russian Armed Forces group “Dnepr” in the Kherson region

On November 1 at 11:00 a.m., the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the command center of the Russian Armed Forces group "Dnepr", that is responsible for combat operations in the south of Ukraine in the Kherson region. This was reported by the editor-in-chief of CENSOR.NET Yuriy Butusov.

The command post was disguised and was located in the boarding houses Yuny and Blakytne Polumya in Strilkove, Henichesk district, on Arabatskaya Strilka.

The "Dnepr" grouping was formed by the headquarters of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Armed Forces and commanded by Colonel-General Teplinsky, commander of the Airborne Troops of the Russian Federation.

Fresh obituaries from the russian federation show that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received reliable and verified intelligence data about the location of the "Dnepr" headquarters and planned the missile strike accurately.

Оперативный дежурный-заместитель начальника центра управления командования ВДВ полковник Галкин Александр Николаевич 01/11/23 на Арабатской стрелке случайно попал под НВХ и тоже умер #всрф #потерьнет #груз200 https://t.co/GmYoGFj6PO pic.twitter.com/JV5VO9ZGoX — Necro Mancer (@666_mancer) November 7, 2023

The following three senior officers of the "Dnepr" headquarters were eliminated:

Colonel Vadym Dobriakov, deputy head of the "Dnepr" control center;

Colonel Aleksandr Galkin, deputy head of the "Dnepr" control center;

Colonel Aleksey Koblov, head of the planning department for fire destruction of the enemy.

Judging by these data, the missile definitely hit the Russian headquarters and destroyed a shift of operators. That is, the headquarters was completely destroyed. Obviously, not only senior officers were liquidated but also there were numerous losses of low-ranking servicemen.

The "Dnepr" control center is one of the highest-ranking headquarters and its destruction is among the greatest successes in destroying Russia’s "decision-making centers" during the war. It is very important that the enemy had to confirm the Ukrainian success.

This is strategically important information.

Ukraine Front Lines

