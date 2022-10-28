Ukraine predicts what Surovikin has prepared on the occupied Kherson region

The Ukrainian Armed Forces predicted what “difficult decisions” Surovikin had prepared on Kherson Region.

The Russian Federation, when withdrawing from the left bank of the Kherson region, may resort to blowing up residential areas to turn the territory it occupies into scorched earth.

Source: Brigadier General Olexiy Gromov, deputy head of the Main Operative Directorate of the General Staff of the AFU, at a briefing.

Direct speech: “Given the lack of humanity and compliance with international conventions in the so-called “second army of the world”, as well as the pathological lies of all Kremlin politicians and propagandists, the enemy can make “difficult decisions”.

It is most likely that during the retreat the enemy, in addition to mass evacuation, may resort to a series of terrorist attacks with bombing of residential areas, turning the temporarily occupied territory into scorched earth with critical damages to the infrastructure of the territories returned to Ukraine.

Taking into account the latest information throws by the Russian Federation about the “dirty bomb”, it is not excluded also that the occupants can organize explosions at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with the purpose of its final disabling and provoking a local technogenic disaster with accusation of Ukraine in this”.

Details: Gromov also noted that the Russians had no military targets to hit with cruise missiles this week. All efforts were confined to destroying infrastructure.

