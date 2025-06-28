Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of June 28, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 28, 2025.

1,221 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,133 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 a.m. regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to firmly hold the line and inflict significant losses on the invaders.

Combat Summary (Last 24 Hours)

153 combat clashes recorded.

recorded. 4 missile strikes and 57 airstrikes using 12 missiles and 111 guided bombs.

and using 12 missiles and 111 guided bombs. 3,633 kamikaze drones deployed.

deployed. 5,623 artillery shellings, including 54 from multiple rocket systems.

Aviation Attacks by the Enemy

Targeted areas included:

Kharkiv Oblast : Okhrimivka, Dovhenke,

: Okhrimivka, Dovhenke, Donetsk Oblast : Poltavka, Myrnohrad, Popiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Horikhove,

: Poltavka, Myrnohrad, Popiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Horikhove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast: Orikhiv, Kamianske, Luhove.

Defensive and Counter-Attacks by the Ukrainian Forces

Air force, missile troops, and artillery struck back at:

14 concentration zones of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment,

of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, 2 enemy command posts ,

, 1 air-defense system ,

, 10 enemy artillery positions.

Frontline Engagements

North-Slobozhansk & Kursk Directions

12 airstrikes with 22 guided bombs dropped; 341 shellings (3 MLRS); 17 enemy assaults repelled.

South-Slobozhanskk Direction

7 attacks repelled near Vovchansk, Figolivka, Petro-Ivanivka, and Dovhenke.

Kupyansk Direction

5 enemy attacks stopped around Pishchane, Kindrashivka, Novoplatonivka, and Petropavlivka.

Lyman Direction

17 assaults in areas like Lypove and Shyikivka, and in directions toward Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, and Novyi Myr.

Siversk Direction

2 enemy attacks near Ivano-Daryivka were repelled.

Kramatorsk Direction

5 skirmishes recorded near Markove, Predtechyne, and toward Bila Hora.

Toretsk Direction

17 attacks observed near Yablunivka, Diliivka, Pleshchiyivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, Shcherbynivka, and Novopaske.

Pokrovsk Direction

56 assaults repelled near Malynivka, Myrolyubivka, Promin, Novosergiivka, and in directions toward Myrnohrad, Serhiivka, Novopidgorodne, Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, Novopavlivka.

Novopavlivka Direction

19 attacks near Shevchenko, Fedorivka, and in directions toward Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, Perebudova, Yalta, and Komar.

Huliaipole Direction

No enemy attacks recorded.

Orikhiv Direction

3 enemy attempts to advance near Kamianske were repelled.

Prydniprovskyi Direction

2 unsuccessful enemy advances were thwarted.

Volyn & Polissia Direction

No evidence of enemy offensive build-up.

Russian Enemy Losses

The Ukrainian Defense Forces report the following enemy losses:

Personnel : 1,000,

: 1,000, Tanks : 1,

: 1, Armored vehicles : 12,

: 12, Artillery systems : 35,

: 35, Air-defense system : 1,

: 1, Fixed-wing aircraft : 4,

: 4, Operational-tactical drones : 237,

: 237, Missiles : 6,

: 6, Vehicles: 131.

Ukrainian defenders continue to decisively degrade Russian combat strength and thwart offensive efforts along the entire front line.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. regarding the Russian invasion.



Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line is 71.



The invaders do not stop striking at border settlements. The settlements of Myropylske, Pokrovka, Ulanov, Slavgorod, Petrushivka, Studenok, Girky, Bratenytsia and Kucherivka in the Sumy region were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the North-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, six combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy has launched six air strikes, dropping eleven guided bombs, and also carried out 202 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.



In the South Slobozhansk direction, enemy units carried out six attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Vovchansk and Stroivka, two clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation struck the settlement of Vilhuvatka with KABs.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Golubivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka and Zeleny Gay four times, two clashes are ongoing.



In the Lyman direction, today the aggressor attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Nadiya, Novoyehorivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Torske and towards Serebryanka and Hryhorivka. Two clashes are currently ongoing.



In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times near Hryhorivka – all the enemy’s attempts to advance to the positions of our units were repelled.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance towards Bila Hora.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times in the areas of Kurdyumivka, Toretsk, Leonidivka and towards Yablunivka. Currently, one battle is ongoing.



In the Pokrovsky direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twenty-nine times in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrne, Myrolyubivka, Malynovka, Koptevo, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka. Battles are ongoing in three locations.



In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Zaporizhzhia, Dniproenergiya and Shevchenko. Two more clashes are ongoing.



Zaliznychne and Bilogirya in the Hulyaipil direction were hit by airstrikes with unguided air missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, Kamianske and Orikhiv were hit by the invaders’ aircraft.



No clashes have been recorded in the Hulyaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions at this time.

