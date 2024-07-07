The Ukrainian military shot down Russian Su-25 in occupied Donetsk region

The Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft that was shelling their positions in the Donetsk region.
In Donetsk region, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft that was firing at the positions of units of the Defense Forces. This is reported by Khortytsia operational-strategic group.
It is noted that the Russian fighter jet was eliminated by fighters of the 110th separate mechanized brigade.
Anti-aircraft soldiers of the separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka landed another Su-25 attack aircraft, which is now burning in the steppes of the Ukrainian Donbass.