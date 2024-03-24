Home NEWS War Zone The russians struck Donetsk region with 1,500 strikes just for the last day

The russian enemy struck Donetsk region with more than one and a half thousand strikes during the past day.

10 settlements came under the russian fire: the cities of Kurakhove, Myrnograd, Sloviansk, the villages of Kurakhivka, Ocheretyne, Shcherbynivka, the villages of Halytsynivka, Kalinove, Karlivka, Umanske, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

As a result of the strikes, 41 civilian objects were damaged - 29 residential buildings, an educational institution, a boiler house, social and critical infrastructure.

Russia directed 4 S-300 rockets at Mirnograd, injuring two civilians, damaging 18 apartment buildings, a private residence, a boiler room, an administrative building, an educational institution, and communications.

The occupiers shelled Kurakhivka with artillery, injuring two people and destroying 4 private houses.

An apartment building and a civilian car were damaged by an airstrike on Ocheretyn.

Four residents of Donetsk region were injured in a day - the police are documenting the consequences of Russian strikes.

Photo credits: National Police of Ukraine.

