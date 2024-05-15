The russian offensive in the Kharkiv region is not expanding

The russian offensive and the grey zone in Kharkiv region is not expanding: the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not allow russian forces to advance deep into the region.

In the Kharkiv direction, units of our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks, in particular, in the directions of Hlyboke - Lyptsi, Lukyantsi - Lyptsi, Borysivka - Neskuchne, Shebekino (Russian Federation) - Vovchansk, 3 combat clashes are still ongoing.



In separate areas, in the Lukyantsi and Vovchansk districts, due to the impact of fire and assault actions of the enemy, in order to save the lives of our servicemen and avoid losses, the units carried out a maneuver and moved to more advantageous positions. The fighting continues. Ukrainian units prevent the Russian invaders from gaining a foothold. Counterattack actions are being carried out, the enemy is under constant fire control of artillery and UAV units of the Defense Forces.



In the course of hostilities in this direction, the loss of enemy personnel for today is 162 servicemen, 26 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed and damaged.

Defensive battles are continuing near Vovchansk, Liptsi, in the border areas, and near the settlements that were in fact in the "grey zone".

By the command’s decision, the defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been strengthened. The enemy has been localized in the "grey zone", which is not expanding. However, we need to сatch the occupiers hidden in the wooded areas and eradicate them," the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group Nazar Voloshyn said.

According to the agent of the Atesh military partisan movement of Ukrainians and Crimean Tatars, who serves in one of the motorized rifle battalions of the 44th Army Corps of the Russian Federation, one of the divisions of his unit flatly refused to attack the Kharkiv region, knowing about the high-quality fortifications on the Russian-Ukrainian border, as well as having seen first hand the unsuccessful sabotage and reconnaissance operations of the Russian troops.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believes that the Russian Federation prefers the creation of a buffer zone near the international border, rather than a deeper penetration into the territory of the Kharkiv region, as its analysts predicted the day before.

Ukraine Front Lines

