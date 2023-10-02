Situation in the Bakhmut sector over the day October 2, 2023.

Defense forces are continuing their offensive south of Bakhmut, making gains in some areas and consolidating their positions. The enemy is trying to recapture the lost position in the area of Klishchiyivka and Andriivka, but to no avail.

The enemy fired 629 times at Ukrainian positions, using its rocket and cannon artillery, and used aviation 5 times.

There were 7 combat engagements in the sector over the last day and 184 occupants were eliminated. Among the equipment destroyed: 5 tanks, a number of artillery systems, including Nona-S, 2 Giatsints, 5 Msta-B systems, 2 Gvozdikas, 2 Grad MLRS, 2 Acacia, 1 D-20 cannon, 6 D-30 cannons.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 6 vehicles used by the enemy to bring various types of supplies to their positions, an "Osa" anti-aircraft missile system, a "P-18" radar station, 14 "FPV drones", 4 "ZALA" UAVs," said Ilya Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Military Group.

Ukraine Front Lines