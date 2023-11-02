Russians shoot Ukrainian POWs as can’t resist the AFU onslaught in the south

Russian occupiers are shooting Ukrainian prisoners of war in the occupied south regions of Ukraine as cannot withstand the onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to mayor of occupied Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, the russian occupied are using all possible means to restrain the Ukrainian military in the south Zaporizhzhia sector.

The russian occupiers understand that if they fail to hold the defense, the Ukrainian Defense Forces will liberate such important settlements as Tokmak, Molochansk and Melitopol.

"We understand that the enemy is in an ultra-aggressive state.

That is why the occupiers are shooting our prisoners of war.

The occupiers cannot withstand the ongoing onslaught of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Fedorov said.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: