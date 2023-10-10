Russians intensify bombing of Kherson region, fearing accumulation of Ukrainian forces

Russian occupants are increasing the shelling of Kherson region with guided aerial bombs, but the enemy is not expected to advance from the left bank of the Dnipro to the right bank.

This was stated by the head of the Joint Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine Natalia Gumenyuk on the air of the telethon "United News", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Last night we did not record any drops of KABs along the frontline, but over the past month there has been an increase in shelling. Probably, today's lack of activity may be related to the storm warning. It is obvious that the enemy is trying on and taking measurements to adjust its work," Humeniuk noted.

According to her, the enemy's advance from the left bank of the Dnipro to the right bank is not currently being considered. "Our defense is quite dense and the enemy's advance will not be allowed," assured Humeniuk.

She noted that the occupants are trying to imitate activity in the area of the islands, in particular. Over the past day, 7 boats were destroyed there, on which enemy reconnaissance groups were trying to maneuver.

According to Humeniuk, the approach to destroying the infrastructure of the right bank by the KABs and the intensified bombardment is more related to the enemy's fear of the accumulation of forces and means by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

"This is a forced step on their part, because they are not successful in counter-battery combat and are using what they currently have," she explained. As Ukrinform reported earlier, on September 21, Russian occupants launched guided aerial bombs at the village of Lvove, Beryslav district, Kherson region, killing a 63-year-old woman.

