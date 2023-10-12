russian terrorists resume offensive in the eastern Ukraine

russian ccupants resume offensive in the eastern Ukraine areas: what is the goal of the invaders.

After a "lull", the russian forces became more active. The russian occupation army has resumed offensive operations in the Lyman-Kupyiansk direction. Russian troops are increasing the intensity of shelling and conducting air strikes.

This was reported by Ilya Yevlash, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Of course, the enemy cannot afford to attack along 140 kilometers at once. It is focusing its attention near the towns of Ivanivka and Synkivka in Kharkiv region and also near Makiivka," he said.

In addition, Yevlash said, earlier the Russians tried to advance near Novoehorivka. However, "having received a good kick in the teeth from the Ukrainian Armed Forces," they abandoned their plans.

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces representative, there was "a kind of lull" in this area of the front for some time. However, about a week ago, Russian troops began to resume their offensive.

"The first ones were such short isolated incidents. When they were mostly storming these Storm Z and Storm units. Now we see more serious intrusions. The main goal (of the Russian Federation - Ed.) remains the capture of Kupyansk. As there is a railroad there and it is a rather important logistics hub in this direction," said Yevlash.

As a reminder, the head of Avdiivka city military administration Vitaliy Barabash reported on the escalation in Avdiivka, Donetsk region. On the night of October 11, there were battles north of the city. They are still ongoing.

Other sources confirmed that during the last 24 hours, the Russians attacked Avdiivka almost the largest. The aggravation in this direction continues, - the head of the military administration of the city Vitaliy Barabash.

According to him, the enemy used almost two thousand soldiers and a hundred units of equipment.

During October 11, the russian infantry went on the assault, the landing party landed in groups of 20-30 people. The invaders came from 10-12 directions.

"It's a very tense situation. For the third day, the battles around the city did not subside, shelling both on the positions and on the city itself. Everything was withstood, all positions were held, all attacks were repelled. In some places, they even tried to counterattack," Barabash said on the air of the Edyni novinyi telethon.

According to the General Staff, over the past 24 hours, our defenders have repelled more than 10 enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area and another 10 attacks in the entire Avdiivka direction. The defenders bravely hold the defense.

