Home NEWS War Zone Russian strategic aviation concentration at the  long-range aviation airfields

Russian strategic aviation concentration at the  long-range aviation airfields

Concentration of Tu-95ms strategic bombers (Bearnet) at the  long-range aviation airfields in the European part of the russian federation as of January 5, 2022 are as follows:

— "Engels-2" (6 Tu-95ms strategic missile-carrying bombers);

— "Olenya" (9 Tu-95ms strategic missile-carrying bombers);

— "Dyagilevo" (7 Tu-95ms strategic missile-carrying bombers).

It is a rough estimate. Since our last count, the number of aircraft has changed at only two airfields: one strategic bomber has been redeployed from “Engels-2” to “Olenya” airfield, the reasons for such a small number are unknown (presumably this happened during yesterday's Morse code communications).

From January 2, military transport aircraft, in particular Il-76 planes, delivered approximately ~30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles to the long-range aviation airfields (either to "Olenya" or to "Engels"). I would like to note that, as of now, the military transport aircraft flights continue, the activity of Il-76 aircraft is much higher than usual today.

Besides, today, the An-12 planes delivered cruise missiles to Saky airfield, Crimea. The number is currently unknown.

So that there are no unnecessary questions about my knowledge of the quantity of delivered missiles: these numbers are based on Defence Intelligence information on the transportation of cruise missiles to strategic airfields in November-December. 

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
trackback

[…] Ukrainian drones will not fly over Engels-2, Dyagilevo, Ostafyevo, Olenyia, Saky, Belbek and other russian military airfields. They need it to prepare well the next massive missiles strike on Ukraine. Just keep it in […]

0
Reply

Copyright ©2014-2023 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?