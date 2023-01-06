Concentration of Tu-95ms strategic bombers (Bearnet) at the long-range aviation airfields in the European part of the russian federation as of January 5, 2022 are as follows:

— "Engels-2" (6 Tu-95ms strategic missile-carrying bombers);

— "Olenya" (9 Tu-95ms strategic missile-carrying bombers);

— "Dyagilevo" (7 Tu-95ms strategic missile-carrying bombers).

It is a rough estimate. Since our last count, the number of aircraft has changed at only two airfields: one strategic bomber has been redeployed from “Engels-2” to “Olenya” airfield, the reasons for such a small number are unknown (presumably this happened during yesterday's Morse code communications).

From January 2, military transport aircraft, in particular Il-76 planes, delivered approximately ~30 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles to the long-range aviation airfields (either to "Olenya" or to "Engels"). I would like to note that, as of now, the military transport aircraft flights continue, the activity of Il-76 aircraft is much higher than usual today.

Besides, today, the An-12 planes delivered cruise missiles to Saky airfield, Crimea. The number is currently unknown.

So that there are no unnecessary questions about my knowledge of the quantity of delivered missiles: these numbers are based on Defence Intelligence information on the transportation of cruise missiles to strategic airfields in November-December.

