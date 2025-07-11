Russian Drone Strike Hits Maternity Hospital in Kharkiv, Leaving Casualties in Its Wake
Russian Drone Strike Hits Maternity Hospital in Kharkiv, Leaving Casualties in Its Wake

In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital came under a Russian drone strike, casualties reported.

On July 11, around 5:30 AM, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv, reported Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“The enemy is attacking the city with ‘Shahed’ drones – there are still strike drones in the air. Please be careful!” he wrote on Telegram.

At 5:17 AM, an air raid alert was announced for the second time in Kharkiv since the start of the day, related to an attack by Russian strike drones. The previous alert lasted over two and a half hours – from 00:41 to 03:19.

At 5:44 AM, Terekhov reported that the enemy struck the city center, in a residential area. Preliminary information indicates there are casualties. Details are being clarified.

At 5:52 AM, the mayor added that a functioning medical facility in the city center was damaged due to the enemy shelling – according to initial information, windows were shattered and the building is still being inspected.

At 6:00 AM, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, specified that the strike occurred at 5:35 AM. Preliminary data indicates that a UAV of the “Shahed” type hit the Saltivka district of the city. Impacts were recorded on a three-story building and in the courtyard. The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire — the fire area is about 20 square meters.

Most of the injured are experiencing acute stress reactions.

As a result of the strikes on the Saltivka district of Kharkiv, damage and fires occurred in a four-story abandoned building, a dental clinic, and on the roof of a residential building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

Residential high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, shops, a garage, and vehicles were also damaged.

As of now, nine people have been reported injured in Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed that among the injured are two men and seven women. One person was wounded by glass shards, while the rest are experiencing acute stress reactions. All are in stable condition. Among the injured women are three new mothers. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

Earlier reports stated that today, July 11, around 5:30 AM, a functioning medical facility in central Kharkiv was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Ivan Shevchuk

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Copyright ©2014-2025 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?