Russian Drone Strike Hits Maternity Hospital in Kharkiv, Leaving Casualties in Its Wake

In Kharkiv, a maternity hospital came under a Russian drone strike, casualties reported.

On July 11, around 5:30 AM, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv, reported Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

“The enemy is attacking the city with ‘Shahed’ drones – there are still strike drones in the air. Please be careful!” he wrote on Telegram.

At 5:17 AM, an air raid alert was announced for the second time in Kharkiv since the start of the day, related to an attack by Russian strike drones. The previous alert lasted over two and a half hours – from 00:41 to 03:19.

At 5:44 AM, Terekhov reported that the enemy struck the city center, in a residential area. Preliminary information indicates there are casualties. Details are being clarified.

At 5:52 AM, the mayor added that a functioning medical facility in the city center was damaged due to the enemy shelling – according to initial information, windows were shattered and the building is still being inspected.

At 6:00 AM, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, specified that the strike occurred at 5:35 AM. Preliminary data indicates that a UAV of the “Shahed” type hit the Saltivka district of the city. Impacts were recorded on a three-story building and in the courtyard. The building was damaged, structural elements caught fire — the fire area is about 20 square meters.

Most of the injured are experiencing acute stress reactions.

As a result of the strikes on the Saltivka district of Kharkiv, damage and fires occurred in a four-story abandoned building, a dental clinic, and on the roof of a residential building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram.

Residential high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, shops, a garage, and vehicles were also damaged.

As of now, nine people have been reported injured in Kharkiv.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, informed that among the injured are two men and seven women. One person was wounded by glass shards, while the rest are experiencing acute stress reactions. All are in stable condition. Among the injured women are three new mothers. Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance.

Earlier reports stated that today, July 11, around 5:30 AM, a functioning medical facility in central Kharkiv was damaged as a result of enemy shelling.

Ivan Shevchuk

EMPR

