Updated situation report on the ongoing russian attack on Kyiv as of early morning by the city Mayor Vitaliy Klitchko and city military administration.



The attack on the capital continues. Russian enemy drones (UAVs) are still entering the city’s airspace.

Emergency services are actively responding in all affected areas.

Number of victims increased to six.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire has already broken out in another residential building.

A truck is on fire in Holosiivskyi.

Debris is falling in Podilskyi.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

Stay in cover! There are still many enemy UAVs over the city, — Klitschko pic.twitter.com/OWXWfvi5wo — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 9, 2025

Shevchenkivskyi District

A residential building caught fire on the top floor due to falling debris from a drone.

Highly intense combat work of air defense now in central Kyiv pic.twitter.com/IC26voF3BE — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 9, 2025

Darnytskyi District

Fires broke out in garages and at a gas station following drone debris impact .

Solomianskyi District

A non-residential building’s roof caught fire due to falling debris.

Holosiivskyi District

A cargo truck caught fire as a result of drone debris.

Podilskyi District

Drone debris fell on the territory of a non-residential area.

The air raid alert remains in effect. Air defense forces are actively working to intercept ongoing threats.

As of 3:20 AM, the aftermath of a Russian attack is being recorded in six districts of Kyiv.

The enemy attack is still ongoing, and Ukrainian defense forces are actively engaging enemy targets.

Kyiv is under massive drones and ballistic missiles attack right now pic.twitter.com/9oSK67vAyj — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 10, 2025

Kyiv was attacked by hundreds of russian drones and up to 10 ballistic missiles during the night.

Sounds of ballistic interception pic.twitter.com/pbUq2Lzs4o — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 9, 2025

EMPR

