Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 9, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 9, 2025.

The 1232nd day of the full-scale invasion and 4,144 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine has begun.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

In total, 183 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes using 8 missiles, and 83 airstrikes, dropping 139 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 5,928 shellings, including 122 using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and deployed 5,928 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes on areas including Plavni in the Zaporizhzhia region, and Mykolaivka and L’vove in the Kherson region.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck:

2 enemy artillery systems

10 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment

1 enemy command post

Combat activity by direction:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 16 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 12 airstrikes, dropped 21 guided bombs, and carried out 326 artillery shellings, including 6 from MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, 11 clashes occurred near Vovchansk, Zelenyi, Ambarne, and Kamianka.

In the Kupianskyi direction, 4 attacks by the occupiers were recorded. Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults near Zahryzove, Stepova Novoselivka, and Holubivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 19 times, attempting to advance near Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, Ridkodub, Hryhorivka, and toward Shandryholove and Serednie.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 4 times near Ivano-Darivka, and toward Serebrianka and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorskyi direction, 3 clashes occurred toward Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretskyi direction, the enemy launched 10 attacks near Diliivka, Toretsk, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Katerynivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove.

In the Pokrovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 67 enemy assaults near Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Malynivka, Myroliubivka, Razyne, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirrove, Udachne, Promin, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, Orikhove, and toward Pokrovsk, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 36 enemy assaults near Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Myrne, Komar, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and Novopil.

In the Huliaipilskyi direction, the enemy attacked once near Malynivka.

In the Orikhivskyi direction, no offensive actions were recorded.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy once unsuccessfully attempted to approach Ukrainian defensive positions.

In the Volynskyi and Polisskyi directions, there are no signs of enemy offensive group formations.

Ukrainian warriors continue to inflict significant losses on the occupying forces, undermining the aggressor’s offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, Russian occupiers lost:

1,050 personnel ,

, 5 tanks ,

, 2 armored combat vehicles ,

, 68 artillery systems ,

, 1 air defense system ,

, 227 operational-tactical UAVs ,

, 119 vehicles ,

, 2 pieces of special equipment.

Operational information as of 22:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

The 1,232th day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

Since the beginning of this day, 150 combat engagements have occurred.

The Russian occupiers launched 5 missile strikes using 15 missiles and 48 airstrikes, deploying 65 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 1,161 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,562 attacks on Ukrainian military positions and populated areas.

In the Northern–Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there have been 10 engagements since the start of the day. The enemy launched 6 airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs, and conducted 210 artillery shellings, including 2 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern–Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, and toward Lyptsi and Petro-Ivanivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlements of Okhrimivka, Kruhle, Odradne, and Artilne came under airstrikes.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Radkivka, and toward Novoosynove.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers attacked 20 times throughout the day near Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Serednie, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Serebrianka. Four combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy carried out 7 offensive actions near Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy assaults near Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked 7 times, focusing their main efforts near Diliivka, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsk direction, enemy units have attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 42 times in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Novotoretske, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Novosergiivka, Yalta, Oleksiivka , and toward Novopidhorodne, Pokrovsk, Razyne, Rodynske . Four combat engagements are ongoing. Preliminary estimates indicate that Ukrainian forces have neutralized 105 occupiers in this direction today, including 74 irrecoverable losses . In addition, the following were destroyed: 1 enemy vehicle, 8 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2 satellite terminals, 1 enemy mortar.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy launched 23 attacks near the settlements of Yalta, Myrne, Zelene Pole, Shevchenko, and Vilne Pole. Five combat engagements are still in progress.

In the Huliaipole direction, the settlement of Verbove was hit by unguided rocket airstrikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near Novodanylivka. The enemy also conducted airstrikes on Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, and Plavni.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made 6 attempts to advance toward Prydniprovske and Bilogrudy Island – but was unsuccessful. The settlement of Odradokamianka came under guided bomb airstrikes.

In other directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

Today, we recognize the brave warriors of the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 17th Poltava “Raid” Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, who are effectively repelling the enemy’s assaults.

