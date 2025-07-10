The Vatican Embassy was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on Kyiv

The building of the Apostolic Nunciature (the Vatican Embassy) was damaged during a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of July 10, 2025.

This was reported by Redaktor, citing the Vatican.

“Perhaps you can even see it from Rome through the media — the attacks on the city of Kyiv are becoming increasingly intense,” said the Apostolic Nuncio to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas.

Kulbokas personally saw and heard some drones flying directly around the nunciature, near civilian homes.

“I don’t know what they were targeting. We heard several explosions, but two of them were very close. I also looked at the damage to nearby civilian buildings: one is about 70 meters from us, another about 90 meters away. Our premises also sustained some damage — the roof of the main building was damaged, as well as the garage and a service room. We collected about ten fairly large fragments, and I believe it was a drone, because they look like drone fragments rather than missile debris. As for the people, we are fine, we were not harmed. But of course, it leaves an impression when you see explosions happening in such close proximity,” the archbishop said.

The Apostolic Nuncio noted that the nunciature is located in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv, which hosts numerous embassies.

According to statistical data, this district is targeted by the Russians more frequently than any other area after frontline cities, in terms of the number of drones and missiles.

Ivan Mazur