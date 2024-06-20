Russian missile attack damaged power infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine at night

On the night of June 20, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 attack drones:

4 russian Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – airspace over the Caspian Sea);

3 rudsian "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh region - Russian Federation);

2 russian Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of ​​Azov);

27 russian strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).

Critical infrastructure objects were attacked. The main direction of the attack is the East of Ukraine, in particular Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy's air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 32 air targets were shot down:

4 russian Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

1 russian guided aerial missile Kh-59;

27 russian attack drones.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

Nevertheless, russian night attack damaged power infrastructure in several regions.

russia hit Ukraine's power infrastructure with a massive missile and drone attack, damaging facilities in four oblasts.

Explosions reported in Dnipro oblast, thermal power plant seriously damaged.

russia's trying to leave Ukraine without heating, employing gaps in air defense.

