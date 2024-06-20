Home NEWS WAR NEWS Russian missile attack damaged power infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine at night

Russian missile attack damaged power infrastructure in several regions of Ukraine at night

On the night of June 20, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine, using air and ground-based missiles, as well as "Shahed" type UAVs.

In total, the enemy used 9 missiles of various types and 27 attack drones:

4 russian Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft (launch area – airspace over the Caspian Sea);

3 rudsian "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles (from the Voronezh region - Russian Federation);

2 russian Kh-59 guided air missiles (from the airspace over the Sea of ​​Azov);

27 russian strike UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type (launch area - Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation).

Critical infrastructure objects were attacked. The main direction of the attack is the East of Ukraine, in particular Dnipropetrovsk region.

The enemy's air attack was repulsed by fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and electronic warfare equipment of the Air Force, calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 32 air targets were shot down:

4 russian Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

1 russian guided aerial missile Kh-59;

27 russian attack drones.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia regions.

Nevertheless, russian night attack damaged power infrastructure in several regions.

Ukraine Front Lines

Tags:

WE NEED YOUR HELP! 24/7, every day, since 2014 our team based in Kyiv is bringing crucial information to the world about Ukraine. Please support truly independent wartime Pulitzer Prize-winning journalism in #Ukraine.

You are welcome to fund us:

Donate Now
Support Ukraine Front Lines

Share this:

0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright ©2014-2024 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?