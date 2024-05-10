Russian ground offensive is ongoing to break into Kharkiv region from Russia across the border.
The Russian occupation forces break through the border of Ukraine around 5 a.m.this morning. This is confirmed by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
People are being evacuated from the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast due to heavy russian fire.
"It is difficult to say from which populated areas they are shelling. There are no Russians crossing the border. We are engaged in evacuation. There are no children left in the city," said the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tamaz Gambarashvili.
During the day, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the direction of Vovchansk.
The first geo-confirmed destroyed column of the russian armed forces inside the territory of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region confirmed today.
Around 5 am this morning, there was an attempt by the enemy to break through our defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. These attacks were repulsed, battles of varying intensity continue. In order to strengthen the defense on this part of the front, reserve units have been deployed, the Ministry of Defense reports.Conflict zone Kharkiv russia ukraine war