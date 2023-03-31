Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 31, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., March 31, 2023.

401 day of the russian large-scale invasion has begun.

Over the past 24 hours, the russian occupiers launched 11 missile and 4 air strikes, launched 43 attacks from rocket salvo systems.



The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of war, uses terror tactics against peaceful citizens of our country. At night, using the S-300 air defense system, the enemy launched 9 rockets at the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kharkiv. For the task of airstrikes, 10 attack UAVs of the "Shakhed-136" type were used, 9 of them were destroyed by our defenders.



The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains quite high.



The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdyivka and Maryinka directions. Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 80 enemy attacks. The settlements of Bilogorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka remain at the epicenter of hostilities.



In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. On the territory of the Republic of Belarus, the combat training of units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the russian Federation continues. The enemy continues to maintain a military presence in the border areas of the Kursk and Belgorod regions. During the past day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hirsk of the Chernihiv Oblast, Novovasylivka, Nova Huta, Stukalyvka, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfine, Katerynivka of the Sumy Oblast, as well as more than 15 settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast, among them: Kozacha Lopan, Strelecha, Oliynikove, Neskuchne, Vilcha, Krasne Pershe, Topoli.



On the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Kuzmyny, and Berestovo. Dvorichanske, Zapadne, Dvorichna, Masyutivka, Synkivka, Kupyansk and Krokhmalne of Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery shelling; Novoselivske, Nevske and Bilogorivka in the Luhansk Oblast, as well as Rozdolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske, Siversk and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy continues its assault on the city of Bakhmut, and our defenders repelled 22 attacks. At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Orihovo-Vasylivka area of the Donetsk Oblast. He shelled the settlements of Minkivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Druzhkivka, and Bakhmut of the Donetsk Oblast.



On the Avdiyivka and Marynka directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the direction of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka and Marynka of the Donetsk Oblast, without success. He shelled the settlements of Novokalynove, Keramik, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Georgiivka, Kurakhove, Ostrivske, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Oblast.



During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Shakhtarske and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast in the direction of Shakhtarsk.



In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the occupiers inflicted fire damage on more than 30 settlements. Among them are Novosilka, Novopil of the Donetsk Oblast; Olhivske, Charivne, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaki in the Zaporizhia Oblast and Novooleksandrivka, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Yantarne and Kizomys in the Kherson Oblast.



Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has carried out 6 strikes on areas where the occupiers are concentrated. And units of rocket troops and artillery hit 1 control post, 6 areas of concentration of enemy manpower, 2 ammunition depots and 2 depots of fuel and lubricants.

Ukraine Front Lines

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

Tags: