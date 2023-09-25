Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 25, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 25, 2023.

579 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,506 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians. So, tonight, russia once again attacked Ukraine with missiles and iranian shahed drones. In Odesa, the port infrastructure came under attack. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories and consolidate on the achieved borders.



More than 32 combat clashes took place during the past day. The enemy struck

1 missile and 56 air strikes, carried out 85 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Stepne, Sumy Region; Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Urozhane, Staromayorske and Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region; Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Burgunka, Olhivka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.



More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not carry out offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense system in the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions. In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas east of Bohdanivka and south-east of Bila Hora of the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the defense forces are successfully holding the defense on the occupied borders, repulsed enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka district of the Donetsk region, where during the past day he made 14 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



At the same time, in the Shakhtarsk direction, our defenders continue to defend the occupied borders, protect our land from the invaders.



In the Melitopol direction, the defense forces continue the offensive operation. Our defenders have successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of the settlement Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region and continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the defense forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces carried out 8 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4 artillery pieces and 1 enemy ammunition depot.

russia's losses in manpower - 420 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

