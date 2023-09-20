Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 20, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 20, 2023.

574 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,501 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians. Yes, yesterday the russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 31 shahed drones, of which 28 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. The civilian population of the city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, suffered from a cynical rocket attack. Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions of the Kremlin, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



During the last night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 24 shahed drones, 17 of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



During the past day, 24 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 9 missile and 79 air strikes, launched more than 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems both at the positions of our troops and at civilian objects.



The settlements of Leonivka, Popivka of the Chernihiv region were hit by airstrikes; Hrabovskoe, Sumy region; Ivanivka, Kupyansk, Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Terny, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vugledar, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia region; Vesele, Olhivka, Lviv, Tyaginka, Tokarivka, Sadov, Kherson region.



About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border. Conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas with the aim of preventing the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Yagidny district of the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Andriyivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue their assault in the area south of Bakhmut of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, during the past day, the occupiers made 13 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces continue to maintain defense on the occupied borders, causing losses in manpower and equipment to the occupying forces.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, enemy attacks in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 1 strike on the command post, 16 strikes on areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and 3 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces hit 3 control points, an anti-aircraft missile complex, 9 artillery pieces, 1 ammunition depot and the enemy's EW station.

