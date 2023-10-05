Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 5, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 5, 2023.

589 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,516 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy launched 5 missile and 60 air strikes, carried out 47 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



In addition, tonight, the invaders attacked Ukraine, using 29 russian shahed drones. 24 rdrones were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense of Ukraine.



The following ukrainain areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Sinkivka, Podoli of the Kharkiv region; Kuzemivka, Novoselivske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Siversk, Spirne, Khromove, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Shultine, Avdiyivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Niva, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Olhivka of the Kherson region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the area north of Zybyny, Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 7 enemy attacks in the areas east of Makiivka in the Luhansk region and northwest of Dibrova in the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the areas of Hryhorivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region and to improve the tactical position in the Lastochkino area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks in Mariinka and Krasnohorivka districts of Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Zolota Nyva and Rivnopil settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Novodarivka, Verbovoy, and Robotyny districts of the Zaporizhzhia region.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, continue to entrench themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy warehouses and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on the command post, 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces and the enemy's ammunition depot.

russia’s losses in manpower - 580 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

