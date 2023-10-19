Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 19, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 19, 2023.

603 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,530 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics characteristic of the Kremlin, carries out missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at a significant number of civilian objects of our state.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



Yesterday, the Kremlin's terrorist forces launched another rocket attack on civilian objects in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Pavlograd, Obukhivka, Dnipropetrovsk region, and Mykolaiv district. In addition, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine on the night of October 19 with 6 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. 3 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



About 80 combat clashes took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched 15 missile and 79 air strikes, fired 61 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A five-story residential building, 2 churches, a cultural center, a sports complex, more than 20 private houses and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



russian air strikes were carried out in the following settlements: Pischane of Kharkiv region; Nevske, Novolyubivka, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Spirne, Kamianka, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Diliivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske, Urozhajne of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Kozatske, Olhivka, Prydniprovske, Pishchanivka, Kherson region.



About 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, as well as more than 10 enemy attacks near Nadiya in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the Makiivka area of the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka with the support of aviation. Our soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks. Also, the offensive actions of the enemy in the Novokalynovo and Pervomaisky regions of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders repelled 17 enemy attacks in the Mariinka district and another 4 in the Novomykhailivka district of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the Novomayorsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhia region, our defenders are holding back the invaders in the Novodarivka and eastern Mala Tokmachka districts of the Zaporizhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. They have partial success in the southwestern part of the Verbovoy in Zaporizhzhya region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders destroyed a Russian Su-25 aircraft and 5 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 control points, the Tor anti-aircraft missile complex, the Zoopark-1M radar station, and 11 enemy artillery pieces.

russia's losses in manpower - 630 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

