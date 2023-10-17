Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 17, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 17, 2023.

601 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,528 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



At the beginning of the day, the russian occupiers launched another air-missile attack on Ukraine, using the Kh-59 guided air missile, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 6 "Shahed-136/131" type UAVs. One Kh-59 guided air missile and 6 enemy "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



During the past day, 72 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 10 missile and 68 air strikes, carried out 87 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



russian air strikes were carried out in: Buchki, Chernihiv region; Pershotravneve, Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Siversk, Zvanivka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Novoselivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mykolaivka, Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Beryslav, Tyaginka, Ivanivka, Kherson region.



About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Ivanivka districts of the Kharkiv region and another 5 attacks near Stelmakhivka and Nadia of the Luhansk region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Andriivka settlement of Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and secure themselves at the achieved borders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Yes, during the day, our soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.



In the Maryiinka and Shakhtarsk directions, our defenders repelled more than 15 enemy attacks in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk region and another 5 attacks south of Zolota Niva and south of Prechistivka in the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders did not allow the loss of positions southwest of Novodanilivka, Robotyny, and west of Verbovoy of the Zaporizhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" operational-strategic group of troops in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, successfully hitting the enemy's warehouses and rear.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction. They have partial success in the area west of Verbovoy Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian soldiers are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



In the northeastern outskirts of the village of Zamistya, which is located on the road from Tokmak to Berdyansk, in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region, there are about 300 Russian occupiers who are mining the territory and therefore ordered local combine harvesters to leave the fields they cultivate.



In Makiivka of the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, on the basis of city hospital No. 2, the russian occupiers planned to build a hospital for the treatment of their wounded. During the last three days, an accelerated discharge of civilian patients is being carried out, while no additional equipment of the medical facility is taking place. This leads to extremely low quality of medical care.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 4 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 helicopters on landing sites, an ammunition depot and enemy artillery.

Estimated losses of the enemy in the last day totaled: 800 Russian occupiers, 14 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 11 operational-tactical drones, 2 cruise missiles, 22 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower -800 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

