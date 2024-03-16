Russia – Ukraine war updates as of March 16, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for March 16, 2024.

752 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,676 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 10 missile and 68 air strikes. 89 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



During the past day, the settlements of Popivka, Vilne, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Lukashivka, Dmytrivka of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Baranivka, Zolochiv, Pokalane, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Siversk, Semenivka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Umanske, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobyeda, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia.



About 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit, in the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical position.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka in Luhansk region and Terna and Rozdolivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the areas of Andriivka and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" air defense unit, in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske settlements.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka and Novomykhailivka, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 24 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orykhiv direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi in Donetsk region and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system, in the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, 3 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops were carried out.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 7 areas where the enemy's personnel were concentrated.



Also, on the night of March 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 2 out of 2 "Shahed" type attack drones. It happened in Kharkiv Oblast.

russia’s losses in manpower - 1,160 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) March 16, 2024

Ukraine Front Line

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: