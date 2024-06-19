Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 19, 2024.

847 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,770 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 19, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past 24 hours, 129 combat clashes took place.



In total, during the past day, according to the specified information, the enemy has launched one missile attack on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using one missile, 39 air strikes (in particular, using 54 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 4,000 attacks, including 102 with the use of reactive systems of salvo fire.



On the night of June 19, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with the 21 attack drones from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Cape Chauda, occupied Crimea.



As a result of the combat work of the units of the Defense Forces, 19 enemy drones were shot down in the Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi and Lviv regions.



At the same time, during the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the enemy, four control points, a command and observation post, six air defense systems and an artillery system.



The total losses of the Russian invaders last day amounted to 1,130 occupiers, 10 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 48 ​​artillery systems, four air defense systems, 34 anti-aircraft defense systems, 47 vehicles and seven units of special equipment were destroyed.



Since the beginning of this day, 42 combat clashes have already taken place. On the positions of our troops and populated areas, the enemy carried out six airstrikes by twelve anti-aircraft missiles, used 41 kamikaze drones and fired more than 600 shots.



In the Kharkiv direction, the offensive of the occupiers near the settlement of Liptsi was not successful, the battle continues in the Vovchansk rayon.



According to detailed information, the losses of Russian troops in the past day in this direction amounted to: more than 130 people were killed and wounded, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, an artillery system and four cars were destroyed.



In the Kupyansk direction, four combat clashes continue near Pishchany, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kruglyakivka. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Grekivka, Nevsky, and Terni five times. The situation is tense. Fighting continues.



Since the beginning of the day, nine combat clashes have already taken place in the Kramatorsk direction. Our defenders repelled two attacks by the Russian occupiers near Novy and Klishchiivka.

Seven clashes continue in the districts of Kalynyvka, Novy and Ivanivskyi.



Today, in the Pokrovsky direction, the occupiers have already made 13 attempts to break through our defensive lines near Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Sokol and Novoselivka Pershoya. Eight attacks were repulsed by units of the Defense Forces, five more are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are taking measures to prevent the Russian aggressor from advancing deep into our territory.



In the Kurakhiv direction, an enemy attack near Paraskoviyvka failed. The tense situation remains in the Krasnohorivka region, where three clashes are currently ongoing.



Assault actions of the aggressor near Rivnopol were not successful in the Vremiv direction. Another attack is underway near Urozhany. Loss of positions is not allowed.



Russian occupiers also unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian units in the Mala Tokmachka area in the Orihiv direction.



In the Dnieper direction, the invaders' attempt to dislodge our soldiers from the left bank of the Dnieper ended unsuccessfully.



In the rest of the directions, the enemy did not conduct active hostilities. The situation has not changed.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,130 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

