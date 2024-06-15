Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 15, 2024.

843 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,766 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 15, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the day, 112 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using 17 missiles, 33 air strikes (in particular, dropped 56 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 3,000 attacks, 104 of them from rocket salvo systems.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three air defense systems, an unmanned aerial vehicle control point, three artillery systems, two ammunition depots, and 15 areas of concentration of personnel and ATS of the occupiers.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,090 soldiers last day. Also, the enemy lost 20 tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, 37 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, four air defense systems, 51 operational-tactical BpLA, seven missiles, 57 vehicles and 12 units of special equipment.



Since the begining of the day, 31 combat clashes took place. The occupiers carried out 12 airstrikes with the use of 19 air defense systems, 547 shelling of the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 18 kamikaze drones for the attacks.



In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian terrorists tried three times to push our soldiers out of their positions. The attack was repulsed near Tychy. Fighting continues in two locations in the Vovchansk region.



According to updated data, the enemy lost more than 112 people killed and wounded in this direction yesterday. An armored combat vehicle, ten cars, three units of special equipment and three warehouses with ammunition were also destroyed. A tank, two artillery systems, five cars and a unit of special equipment were damaged.



Five skirmishes are currently ongoing in the Kupyansk direction. In the areas of Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Grekivka and Nevske settlements, the occupiers are trying to knock our units out of their positions. The situation is under control.



In the Siversky direction, the enemy is attacking our soldiers near Rozdolivka. The battle continues. The enemy has no success.



As in the previous day, the most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. There are currently three military clashes going on in the Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka and Novoselivka Persha districts. So many attacks have already been repelled. The defense forces continue to make efforts to stabilize the situation, inflict complex fire damage.



In the Kurakhiv direction, five attempts by the enemy to penetrate our defenses near Pobieda and Paraskoviivka were successfully repelled.



Since the beginning of the day in the direction of Vremivsk, our soldiers have been repelling an attack in the Staromayorsky district. The situation is under control. Four skirmishes near Urozhany and Vodyany have already ended. The enemy has suffered losses and is regrouping.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the area of ​​Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyne. The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Operational information as of 13:00 p.m. June 15, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The greatest activity of the russian forces since the beginning of the day has been observed in the Pokrovsky direction. Almost a third of all clashes took place there today. At present, the total number of enemy attacks on the front line has reached 44.



The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Since the beginning of the day, terrorists have been subjected to insidious artillery strikes: Bilovody - from the direction of Vnezapny (Russian Federation), Grabovskoe - from the direction of Staroselj (Russian Federation), Mikhalchyna Sloboda - from Guzovka (Russian Federation).



Also, the aggressor from his territory continues to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. From the side of Belgorod (Russian Federation), the enemy struck with two anti-aircraft guns in the direction of Synelnikovo. Fighting continues in the areas of the settlements of Tykh and Vovchansk.



In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy assaults are ongoing in the areas of Petropavlivskyi, Andriiivka, Grekivka, and Nevskyi.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy became more active in the area of ​​Makiivka, where the battle is currently taking place.



Also, the occupiers are active in the Kramatorsk direction, namely in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar. Two skirmishes are underway.



The russian forces is most actively trying to storm today in the Pokrovsky direction. Seven attacks have been repulsed, eight are still ongoing. The fighting is taking place in the districts of Novooleksandrivka, Kalinovoy, Sokol and Novoselivka Persha.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the number of attempts by the aggressor to improve his tactical position increased to six. All are unsuccessful.



Today, seven enemy attacks were repulsed in the Vremivsk direction, in particular, in the Staromayorsky, Sweetsky and Urozhany districts.



In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: