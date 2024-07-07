Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 7, 2024.

865 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,787 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. July 7, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The situation on the front line remains tense but under control. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment.



A total of 78 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.



The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The areas of Popivka, Pavlivka, Vodolagi, Myropilske and Nova Huta settlements were affected by barrel artillery fire and MLRS.



At the same time, Kharkiv region is constantly bombarded by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out eleven airstrikes - they dropped 24 anti-aircraft missiles. They aimed at the regions of the Ukrainian settlements of Liptsi and Vovchansk.



In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the defense lines of Ukrainian units near Staritsa, Lyptsi and Vovchansk three times. Two attacks have been repelled, one is ongoing.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions seven times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany, Synkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka. Three clashes are still ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers are firmly holding the defense.



In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Makiivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, and Terni during the day. Seven battles ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing.



The enemy continues to look for weak points in our defense in the Siversky direction. Near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, the defenders of the Ukrainian land repelled two enemy attacks. The situation remains under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers carried out one assault on the positions of our troops near Kalynyvka. The battle is still going on.



In the Toretsk direction, there were three unsuccessful enemy attacks in the North and Toretsk areas.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 27 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the districts of New York, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Kalinovoy, Progresu, Lozuvatskyi, Novoselivka Pershoi and Yasnobrodivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, eight battles are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.



It is worth noting that today, in this direction, soldiers of the 110th separate mechanized brigade named after Colonel-General Mark Bezruchka shot down an enemy Su-25 aircraft.



One battle continues in the Kurakhiv direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 15 attacks by the occupying army. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the direction of Paraskoviivka.



In the Vremivsk direction, there were seven enemy attacks near Vodyanyi, Makarivka, and Kostyantynivka. Our soldiers repelled six attacks, one more - continues.



In the Orihiv direction, units of our troops repelled two assaults by the Russians. Here, the occupiers failed in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our defenders on the left bank of the Dnieper.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,150 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 7, 2024

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: