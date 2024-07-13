Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 13, 2024.

871 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,791 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 22:00 p.m. July 12, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repulse the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflict effective fire damage on him, exhausting him along the entire front line.



In total, 149 combat clashes took place since the beginning of this day. The tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is also active in the Kharkiv, Lyman and Vremiv directions.



The Russian invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using three missiles, and 57 air strikes using 103 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the Russians used 512 kamikaze drones and fired more than 3,200 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out offensive assaults 13 times near Vovchansk and Hlyboky. He was defeated during combat clashes.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy also attacked our positions 13 times in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestovo and Stelmakhivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled ten attacks, three more are currently ongoing.



In the Lyman direction, during the day, Russian invaders attacked the defense lines of our units near Grekivka, Makiivka, and Terniv 14 times. According to detailed information, all battles ended without success for the enemy.



In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy advanced in the areas of Bilogorivka, Rozdolivka, Spirny, Verkhnokamyansky, and Viimka. The defenders of the Ukrainian land stopped five attacks by the Russians, three more skirmishes continue.



In the Kramatorsk direction, 11 enemy assaults took place near Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Chasovoy Yar and Klishchiivka. According to detailed information, three attacks are currently underway in the area of ​​Chasovoy Yar.



In the Toretsk direction, the Russians unsuccessfully attacked the defense forces near Severny, Toretsk, and New York 15 times.



The Russian invaders showed the greatest activity today in the Pokrovsky direction. Since the beginning of this era, the occupiers have tried 37 times to break through our defense near the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Progress, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka. Five clashes are still ongoing.



The enemy suffers significant losses - today 227 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 79 of them - irreversibly. Three BBM, one BMP, one motor vehicle, two APCs, two cars, one MT-LB were also destroyed. In addition, an armored personnel carrier, five 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one MT-12 "Rapir" anti-tank gun, an armored fighting vehicle and a 120-mm mortar were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Pobyeda 17 times. According to the specified information, four fights are ongoing.



In the Vremivsk direction, the Russians carried out 18 offensive actions near Urozhainy, Vodyany, Velika Novosilka, and Kostyantynivka. Our defenders repelled 16 attacks, two more are still ongoing.



In the Dnieper direction, all efforts of the occupiers to dislodge our units from their occupied positions were unsuccessful.



In other areas, the situation has not undergone significant changes.



Today, it is worth noting the soldiers of the 14th separate mechanized brigade named after Prince Roman the Great, who are effectively destroying the enemy in their defense lane, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,120 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 13, 2024

Ukraine Front Lines

