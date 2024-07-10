Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 10, 2024.

868 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,788 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 10, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The eight hundred and sixty-eighth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.



During the past day, 147 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, over the past day, in total, the enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with three rockets (6 missiles), 61 air strikes (98 KAB) and 1,009 kamikaze drone strikes, carried out 4,366 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including number 98 from RSZV.



The areas of the settlements of Staritsa, Vovchansk, Liptsi, Pokalane, Hlyboke, Mali Prohody, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy airstrikes; Belogorivka of the Luhansk Region; Siversk, Chasiv Yar, New York, Toretsk, Alexandropol, Mirnograd, Rivnopil, Urozhayne, Vidradne, Makarivka, Kalinove, Ivanivske, Vovche, Zhelanne, Uspenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Kostyantynivka, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region; Work in Zaporizhzhia and Tyagink of the Kherson region.



Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, an artillery system, two air defense systems and 16 enemy personnel concentration areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued active operations, a total of eight combat clashes took place. Fighting took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Staritsa and Liptsi settlements.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units ten times. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Berestovoy, Pischany and Synkivka.



In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Grekivka, Nevske, Makiivka in Luhansk region and Terna in Donetsk region.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled seven assaults near Bilogorivka, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, and Rozdolivka.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 12 attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the Chasovoy Yar, Hryhorivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 18 attacks near the settlements of North, South, Toretsk and New York.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repulsed 43 assaults and offensive actions in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka and Karlivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka settlements, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 11 times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the aggressor carried out 10 assaults on our positions near Vodyane and Urozhany, Donetsk region.



In the direction of Gulyaipol, units of our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the direction of Gulyaipole. The situation is under control.



In the Orihiv direction, five combat clashes took place in the districts of Malaya Tokmachka and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack on the left bank. Loss of positions is not allowed.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of occupiers were found.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,100 serviceman. Our soldiers also destroyed two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, three air defense systems, 51 operational-tactical UAVs, 57 vehicles and 15 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,100 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 10, 2024

Operational information as of 16:00 p.m. July 10, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The situation on the front line remains tense but under control. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment.



A total of 92 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.



The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of Dmytrivka, Bachivsk, Velyka Pisarivka, Sydorivka, Turya, Osoiivka, and Senkivka, were affected by barrel artillery fire and MLRS.



At the same time, Kharkiv Oblast is bombarded by enemy aircraft. Today, from the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out nine airstrikes - they dropped 15 anti-aircraft missiles. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Liptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Mali Prohody.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Vovchansk and Hlyboky three times.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy also tried three times to storm the positions of our troops near Berestovo. All enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders.



On the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks near Makiivka, Grekivka, and Nevsky during the day. Seven battles ended without success for the enemy, three more are ongoing. The situation is under control.



The russian enemy became more active in the Siversky direction in the areas of the settlements of Bilogorivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka and Rozdolivka. The defense forces of Ukraine are steadily restraining the enemy. So far, nine attacks by the occupiers have been repelled, two more are ongoing.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out four assaults on the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka, Ivanovsky and Chasovoy Yar. Two battles have been completed, two more are in progress.



In the Toretsk direction, 15 enemy attacks took place in the North, Toretsk and New York areas. The defenders of the Ukrainian land repelled 14 enemy attacks, another battle continues.



In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made the largest number of attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Progress and Yuryivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 19 enemy attacks, 12 battles are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.



Two battles continue in the Kurakhiv direction, near Nevelsky and Krasnohorivka. Four more enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the area of ​​Dalnyi, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka.



In the Vremivsk direction, units of our troops repulsed three Russian assaults near Urozhainy and Makarivka. At the moment, the battle is ongoing in the Vodyanny district.



In the Gulyaipil direction, the occupiers failed near the settlement of Gulyaipole.



Russian invaders twice attacked the positions of our troops in the Orihiv direction. One attack was unsuccessful in the Robotyne area, another one continues near Mala Tokmachka.



In the Dnieper direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Krynok area. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: