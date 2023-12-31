Russia – Ukraine war updates as of December 31, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for December 31, 2023.

676 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,600 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

During the past day, 54 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 9 missile and 55 air strikes, carried out 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again, using Kh-59 guided missiles against the cities of Dnipro and Odesa, the Iskander missile against Zaporizhzhia, and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles against civilian objects in the central part of the city of Kharkiv. The Kh-59 guided missile was destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential and multi-apartment buildings, hotels, hospitals, and other civil and industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-136/131 type. Our defenders destroyed 21 attack drones.

Air strikes were carried out by: Arkhipivka of the Chernihiv region; Tovstodubovo, Sumy region; Sinkivka, Pishchane, Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nadiya, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske, Donetsk region; Tyaginka and Kherson, Kherson region.

About 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 8 enemy attacks in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 2 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks near Stepovoy, Avdiyivka and another 13 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in Krasnohorivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 8 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks near Priyutny, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers west of Verbovoy and east of Kopan in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. Thus, during the past day, the enemy carried out 13 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Defense Forces.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, our aviation has struck 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.

The units of the missile forces hit 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes, the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 7 artillery means and 3 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 960 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) December 31, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: