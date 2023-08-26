Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 26, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 26, 2023.

548 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,475 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 2 missile and 62 air strikes, fired 89 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of successful combat operations, 2 Kalibr cruise missiles and 4 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



Over 40 combat clashes took place during the day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Udiv district of the Kharkiv region. The russian occupiers carried out mortar and artillery shelling of more than 25 settlements, in particular, Liskivshchyna, Bohdanov, Chernihiv region; the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Kucherivka, Khodyne, Stepne, Myropilske of Sumy region and Zybyne, Okhrimivka, Varvarivka, Grachovka, Ambarne of Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Kislivka and Pischany districts of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Hryanikyvka, Synkivka, Kupyansk, Orlyanske of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka and Bilogorivka districts of the Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Shiykivka, Cherneshchyna, Chervony Stav of the Kharkiv region, Tverdokhlibovo, Makiivka of the Luhansk region, and Spirny, Vesely, Yampol of the Donetsk region. More than 30 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Svyat-Pokrovske, Zvanivka, Vyimka, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire from the enemy.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanovsky and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region. More than 25 settlements, including Kurdyumivka, Bila Gora, Diliivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Druzhba of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Pervomaysky district of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Marinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Marinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka district of the Donetsk region. The settlements of Krasnohirvka, Maryinka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Gostre of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders successfully repelled the attacks of russian troops in the Vugledar area of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar, Vremivka, Blagodatny, Staromayorskyi, Urozhainono of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, among them: Vugledar, Novoukrainka, Urozhaine, Rivnopil, Blagodatne, Privilne, Burlatske of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Robotyny, and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, among them: Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Gulyaipilske, Charivne, Lukyanivske, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the settlements of Khreshchenivka, Olhivka, Mykilske, Kherson, Dniprovske, Kizomys were affected by enemy artillery fire.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



The Russian occupiers cynically continue to violate the norms of international humanitarian law and place their military personnel in civilian buildings, using the civilian population as human shields. Thus, on August 23, the arrival of up to 1,500 servicemen of the Russian occupying forces of Buryat nationality, who are illegally quartered in civilian houses with local residents and on the territory of a local hospital, was noted in the village of Osypenko, Zaporizhzhia region.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 12 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 1 on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 1 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 artillery pieces at the enemy's firing positions.

russia's losses in manpower - 640 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) August 26, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines