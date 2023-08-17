Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 17, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 17, 2023.

540 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,467 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut, Melitopol and Berdyan areas.

In the direction south of Urozhaine, they were successful, entrenched at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 8 missile and 82 air strikes, launched 76 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of rRussian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children.

Port infrastructure in Odesa, residential buildings and other civil infrastructure in Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipro and Kherson regions were destroyed.



According to detailed information, as a result of successful combat work by air defense forces and means of the past day, 2 Kh-35/Kh-59 cruise missiles and 16 enemy UAVs "Shahed-136/131" were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 20 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Krasnaya Zora, Veterinarny, Kozachoa Lopan, Gatyshchy, and Rohan of the Kharkiv region. He carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 settlements, in particular, Tymonovychi, Bleshnya, Chernihiv region; Turya, Stepok, Grabovske in the Sumy region and Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Potykhonov, Chugunivka in the Kharkiv region.



In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Podoliv, Tabaivka, Piskivy-Radkivskyi, Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv Region, and Nadia, Luhansk Region. He led unsuccessful offensive actions in the Senkivka district of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Vilshan, Petropavlivka, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Nevsky, Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Siversk, Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Vyimka, Pereizne, Rozdolivka, Pazeno of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Ivanivka, Privill, Minkivka and Bila Hora districts of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Andriivka, Bila Gora, Diliivka, and North of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, under heavy fire from the enemy's aircraft and artillery, our defenders continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Tonenke, Severna, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the area of the city of Mariinka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Paraskoviivka, and Vodyane of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Blagodatny, Urozhayne and Staromayorsky districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Vodyane, Bogoyavlenka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Blagodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Omelnyk, Novoandriivka, Kamianske, Plavni, Lukyanivske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by enemy artillery shelling.



In the Kherson direction, more than 10 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Khreshchenivka, Novodmytrivka, Mykolaivka, Sadov, Zelenivka, Berehove, Kizomys of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson.



The russian invaders intensified filtering measures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson regions. In particular, in the settlement of Gola Prystan, Kherson region, the russian invaders announced a ban on any movement of the civilian population from August 15 to 26 in the area between Gola Prystan and the Kinburn Spit. Mass house searches and checking of local residents' phones are being carried out. The occupiers are mainly focused on monitoring residents who have SIM cards of Ukrainian mobile operators.



The russian invaders continue to seize the civilian infrastructure of the temporarily occupied settlements, in particular, to provide medical aid to their wounded terrorists. In the settlement of Shevchenkivske, Zaporizhzhia region, the russian invaders set up the territory of a civilian building as a field hospital where more than 30 wounded occupiers are being treated.



During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the defense forces struck 10 airstrikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and 1 on an anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, our defenders destroyed 8 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.



Units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit 1 anti-aircraft missile system of the enemy.

In total, last day, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 480 Russian invaders, destroyed 5 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 17 artillery systems, 1 air defense vehicle, 24 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 2 cruise missiles and 27 vehicles.

russia’s losses in manpower - 480 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

