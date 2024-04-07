Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 7, 2024.

774 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,698 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 57 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 10 missile and 88 air strikes and 71 shelling from rocket systems of salvo fire at the positions of our troops and populated areas.



At night, the Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 17 attacked drones. All drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Rodionivka of the Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Kharkiv, Lyptsi, Kutuzivka, Ohirtseve, Kupyansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Borova of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Sloviansk, Verkhnyokamianske, Hryhorivka, Berdychi, Kalinovka, Arkhangelsk, Novoselivka Persha, Selidove, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Ocheretyne, Yasnobrodivka, Netailovo, Skuchne, Krasnohorivka, Ugledar, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Makarivka, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 7 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 14 attacks in the areas of settlements of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 5 attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi and Netaylove settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Georgiivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 21 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 2 times in the districts of Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region; Robotino of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and one anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Units of the missile forces damaged 2 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, 1 control point of the UAV, 1 artillery system and 1 EW station of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 820 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 7, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: