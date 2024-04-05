Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 5, 2024.

772 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,696 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 65 combat clashes took place.



In total, the Russian occupiers launched 4 missile and 80 air strikes, carried out 108 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



On the night of April 5, 2024, Russian terrorists again attacked the territory of Ukraine with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and three Iskander-M ballistic missiles, as well as 13 Shahed attack drones.



As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 13 "martyrs" in the Zaporizhia, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Volfyne of the Sumy region; Okhirtseve of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Ivanivske, Druzhba, Zalizne, Andriivka, New York, Alexandropol, Ocheretyne, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Vodyane, Volodymyrivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



About 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction during the past day.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Terna and Yampolivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Russian invaders tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 30 attacks in the areas of populated areas: Bilogorivka, Verkhnokamyanka of the Luhansk region; Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Stupochki, Klishchiivka, Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 attacks in the areas of populated areas: Pervomaiske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region, where the Russian occupiers tried to knock out Ukrainian units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of settlements: Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Velyka Novosilka and Urozhaine, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried more than 20 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv region, during the past day, the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, made 4 unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of populated areas: Staromayorsk of the Donetsk region, and northwestern Verbovoy of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson region, Russian invaders are trying to knock out Ukrainian units from bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past 24 hours, the Russian occupiers have carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops in this direction.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes of the enemy.



Units of missile forces damaged the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery systems, a radar station, a radio-electronic warfare station and two means of air defense of the Russian occupiers.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to: 860 Russian invaders, 15 tanks, 73 armored combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 3 rocket salvo systems, 1 air defense device, 30 operational-tactical drones, 61 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower- 860 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

