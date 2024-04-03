Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for April 3, 2024.

770 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,694 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 75 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy launched 2 missile and 78 air strikes, carried out 66 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. A number of high-rise buildings and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 4 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed" type. 4 UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the Russian airstrikes: Volfine, Oleksandrivka, Novoselytsia, Krasnopillya of the Sumy region; Synkivka, Liptsi of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Verkhnokamianske of the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Hryhorivka, Stupochki, Berdychi, Kurdyumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Oleksandropil, Vodyane, Ugledar of the Donetsk region; Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siver and Slobozhan directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled 1 attack in the area of Synkivka settlement of Kharkiv region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repulsed 10 enemy attacks in the Terna settlement of Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Spirne and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve the tactical position.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 14 attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Umanske, Pervomaiske and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to knock out our units from the occupied lines.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka and Urozhayne settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 24 times.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers carried out 4 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the districts of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, Robotyne, and north-western Vervove, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day attacked the positions of our troops 8 times.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces struck 1 anti-aircraft missile complex and 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Units of the missile forces damaged 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 8 artillery systems, 1 anti-tank weapon and 1 rocket salvo fire system.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 710 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

