Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 8, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 8, 2023.

562 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,489 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the Russian Federation launched another air and missile attack on Ukraine. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



During the past day, 39 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 7 missile strikes, 74 air strikes, and fired 46 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas.



The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Popivka, Salny of Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy, Grabovsky, Starykyvy of Sumy Oblast, and Granovoy of Kharkiv Oblast. More than 25 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Turya, Bleshnya of Chernihiv region, Kozache, Ugroydy, Grabovske of Sumy region and Udy, Veterinarne, Vovchansk, Budarky, Gatyshche, Ohirtseve of Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka area. More than 15 settlements, including Krasne Pershe, Kamianka, Figolivka, Dvorichna, Kucherivka, and Tabaivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, west of Dibrova, Spirnyi, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Nevske, Bilogorivka of Luhansk region and Verkhnyokamianske, Vesele, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Yampolivka of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Orihovo-Vasylivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike near Mayorsk, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, New York, and Northern Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar shelling. In turn, as a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success south of Bakhmut, dislodge the enemy from the occupied positions and secure themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked in the Keramik and Avdiivka districts of the Donetsk region. Conducted an airstrike near Avdiivka. More than 10 settlements, including Novokalynove, Keramik, Stepove, Avdiivka, Severne, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region. Yes, during the past day here, our soldiers repelled more than 10 enemy attacks. The enemy launched an air strike in the Krasnohorivka area. About 15 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Antonivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area south of Prechistivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhany. About 10 settlements, including Vodyane, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Zolotaya Niva, Robotyny, Novodanilivka, and Omelnyk of the Zaporizhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Olhivske, Gulyaipole, Levadne, Mala Tokmachka, Pyatikhatky, Robotyne, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.



In the direction of Kherson, the enemy launched an air strike near Kozatskyi. Antonivka, Kherson, Veletenske, Tomyna Balka of the Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, destroy the enemy and step by step liberate the occupied territories, have success in the area south of Robotyny, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and on the positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



1 ammunition depot, 6 artillery pieces, 2 control points, and 2 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems were hit by units of missile troops and artillery.

russia's losses in manpower - 640 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

