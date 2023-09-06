Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 6, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 6, 2023.

560 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,487 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Tonight, the enemy struck Ukraine with air and ground-based missiles, as well as attack drones. Our defenders destroyed 23 aerial targets.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has carried out 40 airstrikes, fired 51 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the day, 28 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Sydorivka, Sumy region, and Veterinarny, Kharkiv region. Carried out mortar and artillery fire over

25 settlements, including Karpovychi, Gremyach of Chernihiv region, Znob-Novgorodske, Starykove, Pokrovka, Oleksandrivka of the Sumy region and Shevchenka, Staritsa, Gatyshche, Pletenivka, Nesterne, Budarky of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Novoselyvskyi district of Luhansk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the districts of Petropavlivka and Krokhmalny in the Kharkiv region. The enemy continues to fire artillery and mortar attacks on populated areas, including Masyutivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Tabaivka, and Pishchane of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, Torske, Siversk, and Spirne of the Donetsk region. The enemy continues to fire artillery and mortar attacks on populated areas, including Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Torske, Dronivka, Siversk, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Hryhorivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut directions, defense forces repelled enemy attacks in Zaliznianske, Klishchiivka, and Bila Gora districts of Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Klishchiivka district of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Vasyukivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Stupochki, Bila Gora, and Zalizne of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out an air strike in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region. Enemy artillery shelling was experienced more than 10 settlements, including Novooleksandrivka, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Severne, Pervomayske, Nevelske of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Georgiivka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Elizavetivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar and Staromayorskyi. Artillery shelling was experienced more than 10 settlements, including Vugledar, Prechistivka, Shakhtarske, Zolota Niva, Velyka Novosilka, Blagodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Robotina, Orihiv, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 15 settlements, including Chervona Krynytsia, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Novodanilivka, and Orihiv of the Zaporizhzhya region, were hit by artillery fire from the enemy.

On the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Mykhailivka area of the Kherson region. Artillery shelling was experienced more than 15 settlements, including Mykhailivka, Havrylivka, Ivanivka, Kherson, Kherson region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 14 artillery pieces in firing positions, 1 ammunition depot and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



In general, the estimated losses of the enemy of the past day were: 610 occupiers, 8 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 36 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 air defense vehicle, 7 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 15 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 610 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

