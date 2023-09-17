Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 17, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 17, 2023.

571 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,498 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

Today, the russian Federation struck Ukraine, using cruise missiles and iranian shahed drones. Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense destroyed 12 air targets.



During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place. The russian enemy launched 8 missile and 57 air strikes, launched more than 30 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the civilian population of the city of Kharkiv suffered from cynical rocket attacks. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. More than 15 private residential buildings were destroyed and damaged, the lyceum and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The settlements of Stepok of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Mala Vovcha, Pletenivka, Synkivka, Kopanky of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Nevske, Luhansk region; Serebryanka, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Avdiivka, Severne, Krasnohorivka, Prechistivka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Svitla Dolyna, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.

About 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border. Conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas with the aim of preventing the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kurdyumivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region. According to the results of the offensive (assault) actions, the Defense Forces are successful in the Klishchiivka district of the Donetsk region, displacing the enemy from the occupied positions.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, last day, the enemy made 11 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Severnoy, Rivnopil of the Donetsk region, and Novodarivka of the Zaporizhia region ended for the occupiers with significant losses in both manpower and equipment. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk areas, the defense forces are holding the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, conducting assaults, and recapturing our land.



In the Melitopol direction, our soldiers continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 2 strikes on control points, 12 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel of weapons and military equipment, and 5 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complexes.



3 Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and 5 enemy artillery pieces were hit by units of the missile forces.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 530 occupiers, 4 tanks, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 2 rocket salvo fire systems, 2 air defense systems, 4 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 12 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

