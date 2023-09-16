Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 16, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 16, 2023.

570 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,497 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions of the enemy, there are wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



During the past day, 24 combat clashes took place. The enemy carried out 59 airstrikes and launched 36 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of Ukraine. The russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 17 iranian shahed drones, all of which were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses.



The following settlements were hit by russian airstrikes for the last day: Leonivka and Gremyach of Chernihiv region; Strelecha, Kotlyarivka, Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Belogorivka of Luhansk region; Spirne, Vesele, Bohdanivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 100 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under russian artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent our troops from moving to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Yagidny and Bohdanivka areas of the Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces, based on the results of offensive (assault) operations, were successful in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, during the past day, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the Urozhany area of Donetsk region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk areas, Ukrainian soldiers are holding the initiative, pressuring the enemy, conducting assaults, and recapturing our land.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. As a result of the assault actions, the Defense Forces have partial success in the Verbovoy and Novoprokopivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region, dislodge the enemy from the occupied positions and secure themselves at the reached boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft fire brigade in the Kherson direction, our defenders continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy supply depots and inflict successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the aviation of the defense forces made 3 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Units of missile troops and artillery and unmanned systems hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

russia's losses in manpower - 350 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

