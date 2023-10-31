Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 31, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for October 31, 2023.

615 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,541 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at civilian objects of our state.

During the past day, 36 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 7 rocket and 90 air strikes, carried out 82 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In addition, tonight, the Russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 2 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs and 1 Kh-59 guided air missile. All enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Stognii, Petropavlivka, Senkovo, Pershotravnevo, Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Spirne, Vyimka, Andriivka, Kurdyumivka, Arkhangelsk, Novokalynovka, Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Severne, Orlivka, Maryinka, Oleksandropil, Katerynivka, Novomykhailivka, Ugledar of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Novodanilivka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Novoberyslav, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Ivanovka, Beryslav, Mykolaivka, Antonivka, Tyaginka of the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted an unsuccessful assault in the area of the Sinkivka settlement of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled 2 enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the area of Klishchiivka, where our defenders repelled 3 attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiyiv direction, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdiyivka, but our soldiers steadfastly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 5 enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 15 attacks by mercenaries.

On the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, our defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region.

At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 19 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and another 1 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, the air defense of Ukraine destroyed 12 attack UAVs, 2 guided air missiles and 6 reconnaissance UAVs.

The units of the missile forces hit the anti-aircraft defense, 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 9 artillery means and 6 other important enemy targets.

