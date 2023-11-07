Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 7, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 7, 2023.

621 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,547 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 16 airstrikes, launched 54 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainain settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Novomykhailivka, Rivnopil, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Ivanivka, Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled about 20 enemy attacks.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repulsed 5 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Khromovoy, Donetsk region. Also, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy were unsuccessful in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Tonenka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy carried out more than 25 unsuccessful attacks in the Krasnohorivka and Mariinka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region; Chervonoy, Robotynoy and north-western Vervovyo of the Zaporizhzhia region. Here, our defenders repelled more than 10 attacks.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, the forces and means of air defense destroyed an attack UAV of the "Shahed-136/131" type and a reconnaissance UAV of the enemy.



The units of the missile forces hit 3 artillery facilities, a control post, an area for the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense device and another important enemy target.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: