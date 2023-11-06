Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 6, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 6, 2023.

621 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,547 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 53 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 6 missile and 70 air strikes, fired 76 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the Russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles, an Iskander-M ballistic missile, an Onyx anti-ship missile, 2 Kh-31 guided missiles and 22 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. The strikes were inflicted on the port infrastructure of the Odesa region and the civil infrastructure facilities of the city of Kherson. Two Kh-59 missiles and 15 attack UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. A high-rise building, port infrastructure, road transport and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The Russian occupiers hit by airstrikes the following settlements: Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region; Nadiya, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Klishchiivka, Lastochkine, Novokalynove, Spirne, Vesele, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Ocheretine, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Respublikanets, Lviv, Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



More than 90 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions also came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka settlements of the Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled about 10 enemy attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, the Russian occupiers tried to regain their lost position in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled 5 enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out unsuccessful assaults near Bohdanivka, Khromovo and Southern Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 more enemy attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Thus, the Defense Forces repelled about 10 attacks by invaders in the areas of Stepove, Avdiivka, Severna, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky and Zaporizhzhia directions, the occupiers carried out assaults north-west of Verbovoy, Robotyny, north of Nesteryanka and Pyatikhatok of the Zaporizhzhia region, but they were unsuccessful.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated. Also, 4 enemy reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



Units of the missile forces hit 3 artillery means and 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 880 Russian occupiers, 4 tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles, 14 artillery systems, 20 operational-tactical UAVs, 2 cruise missiles and 14 vehicles.

