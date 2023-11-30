Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 30, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 30, 2023.

645 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,570 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past 24 hours, 101 combat clashes took place. In total, the russian forces carried out 11 missile and 28 air strikes, carried out 43 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Yesterday, the russian Federation once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine with an Kh-31 guided missile and 2 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, tonight, the russian occupiers struck Ukraine again, using 8 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and 20 shahed drones. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 14 drones. Private residential buildings, a three-story residential building in the city of Myrnograd, Donetsk region, and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk, Kurylivka of the Kharkiv region; Novomykhailivka, Avdiivka, Novoukrayinka of the Donetsk region.



More than 110 settlements in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repulsed 7 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, our soldiers repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Serebryansk forestry in Luhansk region and further east in Terniv, Yampolivka, Torskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Ivanivskyi and Andriivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 attacks. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut of the Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the occupiers, with the support of aviation, do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions near Stepovoye, Novokalynovoye, east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiyivka, south of Tonenkoy, Severnoy, and Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. The Defense Forces repulsed 22 attacks.



In the Mariinsky direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the districts of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks south of Prechistivka, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried 5 times to restore the lost position in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region. Also, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 9 enemy attacks northwest of Verbovoy Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 more - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit 3 control points, 2 ammunition warehouses and 2 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,180 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

