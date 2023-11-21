Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 21, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 21, 2023.

636 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,561 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 70 combat clashes took place. The russian occupeirs launched 5 missile strikes, 10 air strikes, and fired 20 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Tonight, the russian occupiers struck another blow against Ukraine, using 4 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, an "Iskander-K" cruise missile and 11 shahed drones. The Iskander-K cruise missile and 10 attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means. The Central City Hospital in the city of Selydovo, Donetsk region, the building of the "Kotlyarevska" mine and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The Russian occupiers hit the following Ukrainian settlements by airstrikes: Kostobobriv of the Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda of the Sumy region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the areas of Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka of the Kharkiv region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 attacks.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive operations in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and the eastern part of the southern Donetsk region. Also, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, the invaders do not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. The offensive actions of the enemy east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiyivka and Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 10 enemy attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Mariinka, Pobyeda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where the defense forces repelled 12 russian attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 2 attacks.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted assaults near Robotyny and north-west of Verbovoy in the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, conduct counter-battery combat and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



A unit of russian punishers from the Russian Guard and police officers from the Moscow region arrived in Milovoi, in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, to check the documents of the local population - to identify Ukrainian citizens, primarily military personnel, as well as those who have relatives in the Ukrainian security forces. If the occupants come to the apartment and do not find the owners at home, they return at night and rob the apartment.



And in the temporarily occupied Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia, the Russian occupiers are conducting total searches in residential and non-residential premises of the city. According to our sources, the occupiers are looking for places to manufacture and store explosives.



Due to heavy losses, the Russian occupiers continue to capture civilian objects in the temporarily occupied territories and set up their hospitals there. Therefore, in Brylivka, in the Kherson region, in the main office of the former local elevator, the Russian occupiers set up a field hospital where up to 50 wounded Russian terrorists are being treated.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 2 strikes on the areas of concentration of russian personnel.



Units of the missile forces hit the enemy's ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 610 Russian occupiers, 6 armored combat vehicles, 4 artillery systems, 7 operational-tactical drones, 1 cruise missile, 7 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 620 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 21, 2023

