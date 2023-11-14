Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 14, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 14, 2023.

629 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,554 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the last day, Russian terrorist troops hit the city of Kherson with rocket launchers.



On the night of November 14, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with attack drones, ballistic and guided air missiles.



The launches of 9 "Shahed-136/131" attack drones, the "Iskander-M" ballistic missile and the Kh-35 guided air missile were recorded.



As a result of combat operations, 7 "Shahed-136/131" attack drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



In total, the enemy carried out 4 missile and 53 air strikes, carried out 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private and high-rise residential buildings, as well as other civilian infrastructure, were destroyed and damaged.

During the past day, 80 combat clashes took place.



Russian occupiers hit by air strikes the following settlements in Ukraine: Pershotravneve, Kopanky, Novosergiivka of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Spirne, Vyimka, Kostyantynivka, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pobyeda, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Urozhajne of the Donetsk region; Beryslav, Ivanivka, Tyaginka, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where our soldiers repelled 7 attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful assaults in the area of Nadia, Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region, and Torsky, Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 6 attacks.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assaults near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 15 attacks. Defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The enemy's offensive operations south of Novokalynovy, Avdiyivka, Severny and east of Pervomaisky in the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Here, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 24 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy conducted assaults south of Zolotya Niva, Donetsk region, without success.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, our defenders repelled 4 attacks by invaders in the vicinity of the Robotyne settlement of the Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



At the beginning of November, a unit of recently mobilized Russian occupiers - numbering up to a hundred - arrived in the temporarily occupied village of Lazurne in the Kherson region. All of them are prisoners of Russian prisons. Yesterday's convicts, and today's Russian occupiers openly and cynically terrorize and rob the residents of Lazurny.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 strike on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.

The units of the missile forces hit 6 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 control points, 6 artillery means, an air defense means and another important target of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 920 occupiers, 8 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 15 BpLA operational-tactical level, 24 cars and 2 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 920 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

