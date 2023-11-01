Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 1, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 1, 2023.

616 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,542 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 8 missile and 97 air strikes, carried out 84 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, at night, the russian occupiers launched another air-missile attack on Ukraine, using the Kh-59 guided air missile and 20 Shahed drones. Air defense forces and means destroyed 1 missile and 18 attack UAVs. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The following areas were hit by the russian airstrikes: Pischane, Novosergiivka, Cherneshchyna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Podoli of the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry, Makiivka, Luhansk Region; Verkhnokamianske, Oleksandropil, Orlivka, Spirne, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretine, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Kostyantynivka, Vesely Hay, Hannivka, Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region; Malynyvka, Novodanylivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Urozhayne, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Beryslav, Kozatske, Sadove, Tyaginka, Lviv, Kherson region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Nadiya, Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled more than 10 enemy attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, where our defenders repelled 5 attacks by the invaders. The enemy also conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Southern Donetsk region. At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and consolidate on the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. He uses aviation to support his troops. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Thus, the offensive actions of the invaders were unsuccessful in the areas of Avdiivka, Keramik, Severna, Pervomaiske, Stepove settlements of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled about 20 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. Here, Ukrainian soldiers repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults near Prechistivka and Zolota Niva, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region, but was unsuccessful.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 - on the command post and 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



The units of the missile forces hit 3 radar stations, 2 ammunition warehouses, 1 area for the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 8 artillery pieces of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 680 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

