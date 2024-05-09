Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 9, 2024.

806 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,730 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During yesterday, the russian enemy launched a total of 60 missile and 90 air strikes, launched 107 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and on populated areas.



During the last night, Russian forces attacked Ukraine again, using 20 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. 17 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



During the past day, the following settlements came under the russian artillery fire: Shalygine and Yunakivka of the Sumy region; White Kolodyaz, Stary Saltiv and Lukyantsi of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Svivnihne, Oleksandropil, Stara Mykolaivka, Novoselivka Persha, Karlivka, Moskovske, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Umanske, Netaylovye, Urozhane, Kostyantynivka and Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Veselyanka, Orykhiv and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Olhivka, Berislav and Kizomys of the Kherson region.



Russian invaders covered more than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions with artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



During the past day, 146 combat clashes took place.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks in the areas of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestovka settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Makiyivka, Nevsky, Novolyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 26 attacks in the areas of Belogorivka settlements of the Luhansk region; Andriivka, Verkhnokamianske, Novyy, Vyimka, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Muscovite attacks in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Kalinovka, Novopokrovske, Semenivka, Umanske, Netaylovke, and Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Paraskoviivka, Vodyane, and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defense of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the Staromayor district of the Donetsk region.



In the Kherson direction, the aggressor does not give up his intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. Here, during the past day, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 4 times.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck 3 air defense vehicles of the Russians, 2 artillery vehicles, 10 personnel concentration areas and 1 other important enemy object.



During the day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amount to approximately 1,300 people. The enemy also lost 11 tanks, 35 armored combat vehicles, 23 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, 1 air defense vehicle, 47 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 41 missiles, 69 vehicles and 8 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,300 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

