Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 8, 2024.

805 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,729 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

On the night of May 8, Russian troops launched a combined attack on the territory of Ukraine with missiles of various types and attack drones.



In total, the enemy used 76 means of air attack - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.

1 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missile was used - from the Tambov region of the Russian Federation);

2 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles and 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile - from occupied Crimea;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles - from the Black Sea;

45 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles - from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft (launch area - Saratov Region of the Russian Federation and the Caspian Sea);

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles - from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region;

21 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-131/136" type - from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation).



As a result of anti-aircraft combat, our air defense destroyed 59 air targets:

33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles;

4 Kalibr cruise missiles;

2 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

84 combat clashes took place during the past day.



In total, yesterday the enemy launched 1 missile and 47 air strikes, launched 97 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, civil and energy infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Dvorichanske and Synkivka of the Kharkiv region; Novy, Druzhba, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Ocheretyne, Progress, Vodyane, Urozhayne, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk region; Komyshuvakha of the Zaporizhzhia region; Red Lighthouse, Ivanivka and Dniprovske of the Kherson region.



The russian occupiers shelled with artillery fire more than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border. The defense forces of Ukraine did not allow the penetration of the enemy's DRG in the area of Pylna settlement of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, our soldiers repelled 16 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane, Berestov settlements in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.



In the Lyman region, the Defense Forces of Ukraine prevented 3 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Luhansk region, and Terna, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Novy and Andriivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novooleksandrivka, Progress, Yevhenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske and Netaylovye settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodyane and Urozhaine settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 11 times to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 6 times in the Staromayorsky district of the Donetsk region; Robotynoy and north-western Verboyy in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. During the past day, the enemy made 3 unsuccessful attacks on our positions here.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces and units of the missile forces struck the 2С4 "Tulip" self-propelled mortar, the Russian command post, 1 warehouse of fuel and lubricants, and 5 personnel concentration areas.



During the day, the total losses of the Russian invaders are approximately 970 people. The enemy also lost 13 tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 11 operational-tactical UAVs, 2 missiles, 40 vehicles and 2 units of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 970 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 8, 2024

EMPR

