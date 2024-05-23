Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 23, 2024.

820 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,743 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. May 23, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The enemy continues active offensive actions, tries to break through the defense of our troops.

Ukrainian soldiers resolutely hold back the enemy onslaught and harshly respond to any activity of the occupiers.



Over the past day, soldiers of the Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit four personnel concentration areas, two control points, two cannons, two UAV control stations, an electronic warfare station, a S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, and a Su-25 aircraft.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,330 people during the last day. The enemy also lost 11 tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, 40 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, an airplane, 45 BpLA OTR, one missile, 71 vehicles and four units of special equipment.



During the past day, a total of 143 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, the enemy launched six missile strikes using seven missiles, 49 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 70 anti-aircraft missiles), more than a thousand attack drones (Shahedy, Lancets, fpv), 4,567 attacks from various types weapons, including 164 applications of rocket salvo systems.



Since the beginning of this day, 28 combat clashes have taken place. The enemy carried out five airstrikes - shot down 13 anti-aircraft missiles, used 33 kamikaze drones and fired 569 shots at the positions of our troops.



In the Kharkiv direction, our soldiers repulse an enemy attack in the direction of Murom - Staritsa. Ukrainian units are making maximum efforts to strengthen defensive lines.



According to detailed information, last day the enemy lost more than 180 people in the Kharkiv direction, as well as 54 units of weapons and military equipment, in particular, two artillery systems were destroyed and five were damaged, 14 UAVs and 11 units of enemy vehicles were destroyed, 17 units were damaged, one tank, one anti-aircraft vehicle was also damaged and three units of special equipment, one warehouse with enemy ammunition were destroyed.



In the Kupyansk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been four attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Stelmakhivka and Grekivka - one assault was repulsed, and three clashes are still ongoing. The situation is under control. Our defenders are carrying out measures to strengthen the positions of the front edge of the defense, in certain directions they are carrying out actions to improve the tactical position. Yesterday, the occupiers lost more than 100 people in this direction, our military damaged a Russian tank, destroyed two BMPs, two armored personnel carriers, 18 unmanned aerial vehicles and two cars.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling an attack near the village of Terny.



In the Kramatorsk direction, a battle continues near Klishchiivka. The situation is under control.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break through the defense of our troops four times. Two attacks were repelled. Fighting continues in the area of Sokol. The situation is under control.



According to updated data, the enemy lost more than 100 Russian invaders and a Su-25 attack aircraft yesterday.



In the Kurakhiv direction, in the districts of Krasnohorivka and Vodyanyi, two combat clashes are ongoing.



In the Vremivsk direction, the attack of the invaders was successfully repelled near Staromayorsky.



In the Dnieper direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been two attempts by the occupiers to dislodge our soldiers from their positions in the Krynok area. One attack was repulsed.

The battle continues.

Operational information as of 1:00 p.m. May 23, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



Since the beginning of the day, the number of combat clashes between the Russian occupiers and defenders of Ukraine has increased to 36. At this time, the Pokrovsky and Kupyansky directions remain the hottest. And significant activity of the enemy aviation is observed in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Prydniprovsk directions - in total, Russian killers have already dropped 19 guided air bombs.



In the border areas, near the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelled the areas of 11 Ukrainian settlements with artillery and struck with bloodless air missiles near Oleksandrivka, in the Sumy region.



In the Kharkiv direction, the battle continues in the Staritsa area. The enemy also carried out three airstrikes in the Vovchansk district and one near the village of Zolochiv.



In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled the occupiers in the areas of Synkivka, Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, and Nevsky. Four attacks were repulsed. Fighting is still going on in three areas near Stelmakhivka and Berestovo.



In the Lyman direction, two enemy assaults in the direction of Terni have been stopped.



In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried to advance near the settlement of Bilogorivka. Ukrainian soldiers repelled the attack. In the Verkhnokamyansky region, the invaders fired assault aircraft weapons.



In the Kramatorsk direction, active fighting continues in the districts of Klishchiivka and Andriivka.

In the vicinity of White Mountain, the russian occupiers' attempt to improve their tactical position was severely suppressed. The enemy carried out four airstrikes near Toretsk, New York and Severny.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian occupiers maintain a high intensity of hostilities and have already attempted to break through the defenses of our troops 10 times. The situation remains acute, but under the control of Ukrainian defenders.



In the Kurakhiv direction, near Kostyantynivka and Vodyanyi, two enemy assaults were repulsed. In the Krasnohorivka district, two skirmishes are ongoing, and the enemy, having suffered losses, stopped one.



In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy tried to advance from the area of Zavitny Bazhany in the direction of Staromayorsky and Urozhany. Both attacks were repelled. Three Russian anti-tank missiles were dropped by terrorists near Storozhovo.



Orihiv direction - the invaders carried out two airstrikes, both in the Novoandriivka area. Almost three dozen unguided air missiles were used.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched assaults three times since the beginning of the day, aimed at the bridgeheads of the Defense Forces on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There was no success. Hit the Ivanivka and Veletensky areas with six guided air bombs.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes. Our units are ready to prevent the Russian occupiers from implementing their criminal plans.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,330 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 23, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: