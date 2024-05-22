Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 22, 2024.

819 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,743 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. May 22, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, a total of 117 combat clashes took place, the russian enemy carried out four missile strikes using four missiles, 55 air strikes during which 84 anti-aircraft missiles were shot down, 927 kamikaze drones were used for strikes, including 59 "Shahed" and "Lancet" UAVs and 868 FPV drones. The invaders fired 4,094 times at the positions of our troops and peaceful settlements with various types of weapons, in particular, 89 attacks were fired from rocket salvo systems.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery struck 16 personnel concentration areas, a control post, an artillery vehicle, two ammunition depots and two enemy radars.



As a result, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,300 people last day. Also, the enemy lost six tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 56 BpLA OTR, one missile, 59 vehicles and five units of special equipment.



On the night of May 22, 2024, the enemy attacked with 24 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. The launches were carried out from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk (Russian Federation) and from the territory of the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.



As a result of anti-aircraft combat, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down all 24 "martyrs". Strike UAVs were destroyed within Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Sumy and Odesa regions.



Ukrainian soldiers resolutely hold their positions, in some places they counterattack and destroy the invaders.



Already today, 46 combat clashes took place. The occupiers carried out three airstrikes using five air defense systems, 583 attacks on the positions of our troops. Also, Russian terrorists used 58 attack drones for strikes.



In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have already been two unsuccessful attempts by the invaders to attack the area of the village of Liptsi. Loss of positions is not allowed.

According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy lost more than 220 people in the Kharkiv direction, as well as 32 units of weapons and military equipment, of which a tank, an armored car, four guns and mortars, nine unmanned aerial vehicles and six units of enemy vehicles were destroyed.



In the Kupyansk direction, five clashes are currently ongoing in the areas of Sinkivka, Berestov, Nevske and Makiivka settlements. The situation is under control. The enemy suffers losses. So, in particular, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored personnel carriers of the occupiers were destroyed near Berestovo.



In the Lyman direction, an attempt by the invaders to advance near the village of Nevske was repulsed for the time being.



In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repel two enemy attacks in the Vyimka area. The situation is under control.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already started attempts to improve the tactical position six times. Attacks from Bakhmut, in the direction of Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, and Klishchiivka. Three attacks have already been repulsed - a tank and two BMDs of the occupiers have been destroyed. And three combats are still going on - but during the assault in the Ivanovo area, four Russian combat vehicles have already been destroyed. The situation is under control.



In the Pokrovsky direction, compared to the previous day, the intensity of the enemy's offensive actions decreased somewhat. There are currently three attacks by invaders from the Ocheretyny district. According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy in the Pokrovsky direction lost more than 320 people, as well as 20 pieces of weapons and military equipment: three guns, four cars, five unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, a tank, five armored vehicles and two enemy cars were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, three enemy attacks were repulsed in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka. The battle continues in the Kostyantynivskyi area. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



Since the beginning of the day, in the direction of Vremivsk, our soldiers repelled two assaults, in the areas of Urozhany and Staromayorsky. Loss of our positions is not allowed.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenders three times on the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River. There was no success.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Tags: